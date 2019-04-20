Xavier: Penang govt reminded to comply with National Physical Planning Council recommendations

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar reminded the Penang government to comply with the 18 recommendations made by the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN), before the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project can be fully approved. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LANGAT, April 20 — The Penang government has been reminded to comply with the 18 recommendations made by the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN), before the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project can be fully approved.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said MPFN has yet to give full approval to the project.

“I am a MPFM member and regarding the project, in principle, it has been approved.

“However, the Penang government must comply with the 18 recommendations, and if they adhere to the list outlined, then we can give the project full approval,” he told reporters after launching the Kuala Langat Pineapple Hub here today.

He said this in commenting on the current status of the project which was submitted by the Penang government to spur economic development and to finance the implementation of the Penang Transport Masterplan.

MPFN has advised the Penang government on the project through the 18 recommendations outlined, along with additional comments and advice from ministries including from the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources as well as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Meanwhile, commenting on the pineapple hub, Xavier, who is also Kuala Langat MP, said he wanted local residents to engage in pineapple cultivation as the crop was seen capable of yielding lucrative returns. — Bernama