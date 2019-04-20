Najib’s former aide defends uploading SRC trial video recording

Last month, Datuk Seri Najib Razak had backed a 'live' broadcast of his trial over the abuse of RM42 million in funds from a former unit of 1MDB. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak has defended uploading on Facebook a Court Recording and Transcription (CRT) video of his former boss’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial, claiming he has not broken any laws.

In a Facebook status coupled with yet another CRT video, Isham Jalil argued that the general order of the court only applies to personal recordings and unapproved live telecast recordings.

“The video I uploaded yesterday was not a ‘live’ telecast or a personal recording. It was a recording by the court through CRT and not other parties. A court CRT video transcript is not the same as a personal recording,” he claimed.

“In the United Kingdom, a CRT video transcript of court proceedings can be taken as a written transcript and is made available to the public through the British National Archive like a written transcript.

“The same applies in other developed nations. In Malaysia, there is no written guideline regarding CRT court video transcript of court proceedings,” he added.

Isham continued his arguing saying that Najib’s trial is high-profile case and a matter of great public interest, comparing it to the “live” telecast of the Teoh Beng Hock inquest.

Last month, Najib had backed a “live” broadcast of his trial over the abuse of RM42 million in funds from a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Despite that, lawyer Syahredzan Johan has pointed out that the CRT footage was meant to prepare notes for the proceedings.

“This is a CRT footage of proceedings in court. The CRT footage is used to prepare notes for the proceedings. The court allows the CRT recording but I am sure the approval did not extend to being uploaded on social media,” he explained.

According to Syahredzan, requests for such footage require the applicants to agree not to distribute, copy or upload the recording to any party.

Ini adalah rakaman CRT prosiding dalam Mahkamah. Rakaman CRT ini tujuannya untuk menyediakan nota prosiding. Mahkamah beri kebenaran untuk dapatkan CRT recording ini, tetapi saya pasti kebenaran itu tidak sampai kepada menyiarkannya dalam media sosial.



Ia menghina Mahkamah. https://t.co/XP2x6frLSa — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) April 19, 2019

“This is contempt of court,” said Syahredzan, who is also political secretary to DAP MP Lim Kit Siang.

After Isham’s first upload yesterday, Bersatu legal bureau committee member Saiful Ambar Abdullah Ambar said a police report would be lodged over it due to contempt of court.

“I would like to advise Isham to stop acting as Najib’s lawyer outside the court. He should just let the learned defence counsels who were appointed by Najib to handle the case,” Saiful Ambar said in a statement.

Najib’s trial resumes on Monday.