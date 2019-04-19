Licence of bus company in multi-death Sepang crash suspended, says transport agency

The wreckage of the bus lies in a monsoon drain near MASkargo Complex in Sepang April 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — The licence of the bus company in the incident which took 12 lives near MASkargo complex in Sepang on April 7 has been suspended for seven days starting today.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) in a statement today said the suspension would be extended until the company, CJ Global Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd, fully complied with the Industry Code of Practice (ICOP) safety.

He said the suspension followed an ICOP audit conducted by the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) on April 9 which found the company had failed to comply with the requirements.

“This is a violation of conditions stipulated under Section 22 and Section 41 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010,” he said.

APAD said the safety of passengers was of utmost importance and all land public transport operators should uphold the highest standard in managing their fleet.

“APAD will not tolerate any violations of safety practice, operators found failing to adhere to the requirements of ICOP Safety could face actions under law including the cancellation of the licence and permit of the operators,” he said.

In the incident at 11.10pm on Sunday, a bus driver and eight workers were killed when a bus carrying 44 people including the driver plunged into a four-metre deep monsoon drain near MASkargo Complex.

Two more workers died in Putrajaya Hospital while another died in Hospital Serdang. — Bernama