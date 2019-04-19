Health Ministry denies Ipoh school’s H1N1 outbreak spreading

Dzulkefly said the outbreak is under control and the infected students are in stable condition. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today dismissed a report that the outbreak of Influenza A (H1N1) at the all-boys fully-residential Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR) in Ipoh is spreading.

He said the outbreak is under control and the infected students are in stable condition.

“Only 22 students are still in the isolation room and their condition is also stable.

“The outbreak is under control and not growing as reported,” he told reporters after opening the Malaysian International Dental Show 2019 here.

Dzulkefly also said that a report that STAR students are required to clean their hostel rooms without the supervision of the health authorities is also not true.

“The H1N1 outbreak was reported to the Health Ministry on April 13. Then, a team from the Kinta District Health Office went to the school to conduct screening and isolate the infected students.

“They demonstrated to the students and teachers how to maintain personal hygiene and keep the school and hostel clean. The health office also provided face masks and hand sanitisers,” he said.

The school wardens and students participated in a gotong-royong clean-up of the school hostel, he said.

“After the clean-up, disinfection was carried out by the officers and the school authorities were shown how to carry out disinfection as well,” he said.

On another matter, Dzukefly said 1,197 private medical clinics have registered as the PeKa B40 Clinics or clinics catering to the bottom 40 per cent household group. — Bernama