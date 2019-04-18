Wang Kelian RCI: GOF men say told to destroy photographs of camps

Witness ASP MA Joeking is pictured during the second day of the Wang Kelian Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) hearing in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — A General Operations Force (GOF) officer involved in the discovery of the human trafficking camps in Kedah said he and his men were ordered to destroy all private images of the site, during today’s hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on the matter.

Assistant Superintendent MA Joeking, the commander of Company B from the third battalion of GOF’s Northern Brigade, told the RCI that his commanding officer had instructed that no personal photographs of the camps atop Wang Burma hill may be kept.

However, he said this order only came months after the discovery of the human trafficking camps at the start of 2015.

He revealed this when questioned by conducting officers Khairul Anuar Abd Halim and Saiful Hazmi Mohd Saad during today’s hearing.

“There was a time between March to April 2015 where I got instructions from the commanding officer ordering anyone within the team to destroy any photos in their possession of photos which were related to Wang Kelian.

“He had asked for the photos to only be stored at the battalion main office,” he said.

Joeking, who explained how his officers of Battalion 3 had discovered the camps on 18 and 19 January that year, could not explain why such an order was given.

During proceedings earlier, he named Superintendent Wan Hamzah Wan Kadir as the then commanding officer.

He also noted the order came months after his team was deployed to destroy the camps on January 21 that year, under instructions from the then Perlis deputy police chief, in the operations that unearthed the infamous mass grave in the area.

Today is the second day of public hearings in the RCI chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria and assisted by former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai, along with six others.

