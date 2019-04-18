Perak Umno rep accuses state govt of running training module 'questioning sovereignty of Malay rulers'

Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya speaks during a press conference in Ipoh April 18, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 18 — Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya has urged Perak exco Howard Lee today to explain a state-run political training module that he claimed is questioning the sovereignty of the Malay rulers.

Shahrul accused the module by Akademos or People’s Academy — an initiative of state Youth and Sports Development Committee office and funded by the Perbadanan Aspirasi Anak Perak — of allegedly contravening the Federal Constitution.

“One of the moderators in a discussion under the module questioned the participants, which consisted of youths and Perak Youth Assembly members, whether it is right to have titles bestowed by the sultans such as ‘Tan Sri’ or ‘Datuk’.

“This is absolutely shocking and a serious matter. We want Lee, who is the state Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, to explain the matter during the latter’s winding-up speech in the state assembly on Tuesday,” he said at the sideline of the state assembly.

However, he did not explain how exactly this was against the Constitution.

Shahrul also took issue with a follow-up question asked by the moderator, who was said to be from the DAP Democracy School, during the course held on October 12 to 14 last year at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel here.

“The moderator also asked whether it is right to have a constitutional monarchy system if there is no need of the title?

“As the former state sports and youth exco I feel disappointed. We never had such module during the Barisan Nasional administration,” he said.

Shahrul also said that the module is also expected to be used in the courses organised by the state for civil servants and university students.