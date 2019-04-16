Perak Sultan warns against runaway development

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the first meeting of the second session of the 14th state assembly at the State Secretariat, Ipoh April 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 16 — Perak will not tolerate those who claim to be on the side of development but cause harm to the environment, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today at the opening of the second session of the 14th state assembly.

The Perak Ruler noted reports of uncontrolled development, especially those without any licence, within the state borders near Cameron Highlands in Pahang and Lojing in Kelantan that had caused soil erosion and silting in the rivers.

“The state will not compromise on illegal settlers. Compromising will only give the wrong message and will encourage more illegal land exploration,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin also said environmental pollution must be given serious attention.

“The disaster in Pasir Gudang, Johor should be made a lesson. The Department of Environment together with the local authorities must act firm, monitor periodically and ensure environmental standards are complied with,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the authorities must no delay closing factories that operate illegally, even as he noted all plastic recycling factories have been ordered to undergo an environmental impact assessment.

“The awareness to minimise usage of plastic should also be inculcated in the people’s mind. Departments, agencies and the various NGO must also assist in implementing zero plastic campaign,” added Sultan Nazrin.