Ex-PKR leader Chegubard lodges report on alleged irregularities at Mawar Medical Centre

SEREMBAN, April 16 — Former Rembau PKR chief Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Che’gu Bard, today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on alleged financial irregularities at the Mawar Medical Centre (MMC).

A full report on the financial transactions of MMC was submitted to MACC, he told reporters after lodging the report at its office here at 11.45am.

He said MACC should investigate MMC as it was set up with public funds and had also received allocations from the previous government to build and equip the centre.

“We must remember that the hospital was set up with public contributions and funds extended by the government, maybe because of the political influence and status of the late Datuk Dr Yeow Chai Thiam then.

“We have established that MMC was the biggest recipient of the Health Ministry’s financial aid given to non-governmental organisations in 2011,” he said.

He said that as at 2015, MMC had received financial assistance of RM1.14 million in the form of subsidies and grants and RM9 million to buy medical equipment.

“Several matters should also be studied and there are also questions and doubts on certain documents.

“What we want is the truth, transparency and justice for the people in the state, because the state government is directly involved in the takeover of the medical centre,” he said.

He said the people’s money should not be wasted in covering up irregularities involving the previous administration of the centre. — Bernama