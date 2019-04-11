‘You can go through the back door, malu apa bossku?’ says KK money lender

Datuk Seri Najib Razak mingles with motorcycle enthusiasts at the Podium in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 11 — The term “malu apa bossku?” popularised by Datuk Seri Najib Razak has launched many a printed T-shirt business, inspired a rap song and now, it is a promotional slogan for a money lending business here.

An enterprising money lender is milking the phrase, which translates to “Why the shame my boss?”, for all its worth.

“You can go through the back door, ‘malu apa bossku?’ As long as you have a salary, 100 per cent bank approval,” says the banner hanging prominently outside the moneylender’s shop in Kampung Air, in the city centre.

The term ‘bossku’ is believed to have originated from Sabah and Najib has used the phrase to good effect on social media, particularly among the younger generation.

The former prime minister is currently facing a slew of court charges for money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He is currently under trial for over RM42 million of former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.