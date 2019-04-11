Ministry looks forward to uberisation of healthcare, says Dr Lee

Dr Lee said the Health Ministry is looking forward to the 'uberisation' of healthcare in Malaysia as part of the efforts to expand its health services. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is looking forward to the uberisation of healthcare in Malaysia as part of the efforts to expand its health services, according to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Similar to the Uber app which allows instant access and online tracking for taxi services, the uberisation of healthcare is where patients will have instant access to healthcare and be able to book a house call from a doctor rather than having to come to clinics and hospitals for test, treatment and care.

“We do know that it is cheaper, cost much less, and you can keep the patient at home rather than a hospital.

“So there is a need for us to expand the services to provide homecare-based palliative care and we are doing it mainly through our health clinics,” he said after launching the ‘Speak Up — Because I Matter’ campaign organised by Hospis Malaysia in conjunction with Palliative Care Awareness Month, here today.

Hospis Malaysia is a palliative care clinical team that explore the patients’ goals and help them to understand their treatment options.

Dr Lee said the MoH appreciated the training given by Hospis Malaysia to the ministry’s staff to provide the services.

“To date, 11 palliative care specialists have completed training and six public hospitals now have palliative care specialists.

“But I am aware that this is not enough as we still lack a comprehensive strategy to develop comprehensive services across the country. We need to look at how we can develop our workforce through training and education to improve access to essential medications,” he said.

Meanwhile, nose cancer survivor Tham Syarul Abdul Wahab, 41, thanked Hospis Malaysia for their support in his fight against cancer.

“I was introduced to Hospis Malaysia by the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM). They told me that Hospis Malaysia is an NGO that will help to check on my condition from home for free.

“They came to my house once a week. One day, I asked for their help to get me a wheelchair, which costs RM3,000, and surprisingly the next day, they got me one for free,” he said.

K. Jegadeva, 83, who was a salivary gland cancer survivor shared that he was happy to go through his treatment with a very friendly and supportive staff of Hospis Malaysia.

“Everyone at Hospis Malaysia, from the doctors, nurses, students and even the support staffs, are so friendly, their service is very good and I’m more than grateful to be one of the patients of Hospis Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama