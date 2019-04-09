Tourism Minister: Exit tax won’t hurt industry

Datuk Mohammaddin Ketapi says the departure levy will not hurt the tourism industry here. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Datuk Mohammaddin Ketapi said international tourism here was unlikely be affected by the proposed departure levy as other countries also imposed a similar tax.

He said these nations introduced their levies without significantly affecting tourism numbers.

“If we want tourists to come but we do not charge a levy on them, it will be a loss for us as the money can go to developing the country and rakyat,” the tourism and culture minister told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also confirmed that the levy would not be limited to air travel, but may also be introduced to other forms of transport.

The minister added that the Finance Ministry was still working out the details of the levy.

Yesterday, the Departure Levy Bill underwent its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, with the second reading due later today.