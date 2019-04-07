Daily 15-minute exercise sessions in ministries soon

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said under the programme, every ministry will be required to hold exercise sessions for their staff, either in the mornings or evenings. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Cabinet has agreed that every ministry will have 15-minute exercise sessions every day to encourage a healthy lifestyle, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said under this programme, to be called ‘X-Break’, every ministry will be required to hold exercise sessions for their staff, either in the mornings or evenings.

“This proposal was agreed by all the ministers recently, we proposed 15 minutes each day, either in the morning or evening, but it is flexible to each ministry.

“Some ministries are already doing it, but we will provide a guideline for all,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Big Walk’ active lifestyle campaign here today.

He added that the Health Ministry will be meeting with the Public Service Department tomorrow to draw up a circular which will be sent to all the ministries.

Last year, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proposed that all government department and private sector staff be required to exercise for 15 minutes.

Earlier, about 3,000 participants joined the Big Walk programme here which is organised to promote a healthy lifestyle. — Bernama