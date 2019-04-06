Youth will help raise BN, Zahid claims

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall session at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi welcomed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s plan to lower the voting age to 18 years’ old, claiming this will help bring Barisan Nasional (BN) back to power.

Speaking at the “Politik Malaysia Baharu” town hall session at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today, Ahmad Zahid said youth participation in BN is increasing.

“There is a recommendation by the Cabinet to lower the voting age, we welcome it.

“The youth will bring the change with BN as the participation of the youth in BN is proven. Many others, except the MCA and MIC president, including me and Bossku, are young,” he said, using the nickname for Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

