Several roads in Perak to be closed on April 10 for Le Tour de Langkawi 2019, police say

Police say several roads in Tanjung Malim, Tapah, Kampar, Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Kuala Kangsar and Taiping will be closed in stages for Stage Five of the Le Tour de Langkawi on April 10.— Bernama pic

IPOH, April 6 — Several roads in Perak will be closed in stages for Stage Five of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) on April 10.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman said the 206.5 kilometre Stage Five would start at the Proton City Stadium in Tanjung Malim and pass through Tapah, Kampar, Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Kuala Kangsar and end at Dataran Warisan in Taiping.

In Tanjung Malim, the main road will be closed to all vehicles along the Jalan Proton City-Behrang Ulu as well as Jalan Persekutuan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur from 11 am.

“Vehicles heading from Ipoh to Kuala Lumpur will be directed to the North-South Expressway (PLUS) via the Slim River Toll Plaza while vehicles heading to Ipoh will be directed to the expressway via the Behrang Toll Plaza.

“Roads around Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur from the border of Tapah until the border of Ipoh will also be closed in stages while the route from the border of Kampar-Simpang Sindhu in Gopeng until the border of Khantan Baru in Sungai Siput will be closed to all vehicles in stages from 1pm to 3pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In Kuala Kangsar, the border of Kuala Kangsar-junction of Persiaran Sayong, which is the Sultan Iskandar Bridge, to the border of Taping-Bukit Berapit will be closed to all traffic from 2pm to 4pm.

“In Taiping, the road from the border of Bukit Berapit, Kuala Kangsar until the finishing line at Dataran Warisan will be closed to all traffic from 3 pm to 5.30 pm,” he said.

For more details, the public can call the operations rooms of the Muaalim District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 05-4528222; Ipoh IPD (05-4015222); Kampar IPD (05-4650020); Ipoh IPD (05-2451562); Sungai Siput Utara (05-5980134); Kuala Kangsar IPD (05-7767222); Taiping IPD (05-8082222/05-8291242) and Perak IPD (05-2451076). — Bernama