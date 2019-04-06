My calls for unity prevented Umno members from quitting, claims Najib

Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall session at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur, April 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed that his call for unity within the Malay-nationalist party had prevented more of its member from leaving.

The Pekan MP said if more party leaders had left Umno to join the ruling party, then the Barisan Nasional’s dream to take over the government would diminish.

“Those who have jumped to the other side had lamented that they are now being isolated at events.

“Our value is based on our political basis. If we are in limbo, those from the other side will fool us.

“This is the lesson for the ‘frogs’ who have jumped, in which many are now ‘winking’ back at us,” said Najib at the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall meeting, held at the Putra World Trade Centre today.

MORE TO COME