Three relatives killed after car driven wrong way in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU, April 4 — Three men died in an accident after their Toyota Vios car was believed to have entered the opposite lane and collided with a four-wheel drive, at Kilometre 36 Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan here, this morning.

All three victims, Chong Shu Fah, 39, Chong Soo Feh, 46, and Chong Yee Fai, 15 were related to each other.

Lahad Datu District police chief Nasri Mansor said that in 6.16am incident, the victims from Sandakan were heading towards Lahad Datu before colliding with a Toyota Hilux in the opposite lane.

As a result of the collision, the Toyota Hilux driver, a 35-year-old woman working at Kota Kinabatangan District Education Office, suffered severe injured while her two-year-old son was slightly injured.

Nasri said during the incident, the weather was good and the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in a statement today said they received an emergency call (MERS999) at 6.18 am.

According to the statement, two fire-engines with 11 personnel and officers responded to the scene and rescue operations ended at 7.35am. — Bernama