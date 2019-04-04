Suhaili Abd Rahman to helm Labuan PPBM

PPBM’s Sabah chapter will be launched on April 6 by its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Former Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman has confirmed that he will be leading the pro tem committee of Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

He said this to Bernama when contacted after a group of Labuan PPBM founders met him to discuss the party’s leadership here.

“I agreed to lead the party as requested by the Labuan PPBM founders.

“I can only say, PPBM will help strengthen Pakatan Harapan in Labuan in the interest of the island and the people,” he said.

One of the founders, Johari Abidin said that Suhaili being an experienced politician with a good track record as Labuan MP, had been a PPBM registered life member since March this year.

“As we know his leadership, having been an MP for two terms, and 90 per cent of the island’s development was during his era, we feel he should be given another chance to lead a political party,” he said in a WhatsApp message reply.

Another founder, Marakan Zainal said Suhaili’s presentable approach would lead the party to be accepted by the people on the island.

“We strongly believe the people and former community leaders still remember Suhaili’s track record in terms of the island’s development,” he said

PPBM’s Sabah chapter will be launched on April 6 by its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama