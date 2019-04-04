Nurul Izzah rejoins PAC after new chairman named

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks during a press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has rejoined the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after quitting in a huff almost a fortnight ago.

She said the PAC’s structure, which enabled consistent checks and balances, is of great importance to the country.

“I agreed to rejoin the PAC after discussing with the Chief Whip (Datuk Johari Abdul) and obtaining the approval of the Speaker,” Nurul Izzah said in a statement, referring to the Dewan Rakyat’s Datuk Mohamad Ariffin Md Yusof.

She added that she hoped the agenda of reformation would remain a priority in serving the rakyat and country.

Nurul Izzah resigned from her PAC position on March 22, after former Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee was retained as its chairman despite leaving the party for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

She had insisted the committee must be headed by an Opposition member so as to maintain checks and balances and accountability of the executive.

Earlier today, it was announced Kiandee will be replaced by Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad, with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expected to table a motion personally in Parliament to make the replacement a reality.