IPCMC clamour grows with G25, ex-servicemen after ‘enforced disappearances’

The National Patriots Association and G25 said the IPCMC would help the law enforcers regain public trust and Malaysia move forward. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Calls to hasten the set-up of the long-awaited Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) are gaining traction in the wake of a report incriminating Bukit Aman over the abduction of a pastor and an activist these past three years.

A group of veteran servicemen, the National Patriots Association and former civil servants group G25 today joined the chorus urging the Pakatan Harapan government not to delay the formation of the police oversight body, in line with its GE14 promises of institutional reform.

“While we appreciate the sacrifice and dedication of our security forces to their duty, they must also be made accountable for miscarriage of justice. This is in line with the institutional reforms for a responsible government as promised in the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto,” said Patriot and G25 in a joint statement.

The two groups said the IPCMC would help the law enforcers regain public trust and Malaysia move forward.

“However painful this episode of forced disappearances may have been, what is most important for our society and nation, and particularly for the police force, is to move on.

“We urge the police to be magnanimous, to be open and truthful. Revealing the missteps conducted under forced coercion during the unfortunate past should invite the reciprocal compassion and understanding of our people,” Patriot and G25 said.

The groups expressed satisfaction at the conclusion reached by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia in its 18-month public inquiry into the disappearances of Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat, and pastors Raymond Koh, Joshua and Ruth Hilmy dating back to 2016.

“Malaysia has to reboot. Our people have to relearn to trust, respect and accept one another across ethnic barriers. This includes trusting our institutions of governance, including the police force, to perform and deliver for the greater good of our nation.

“Forced disappearance must never ever happen again. Every single person, including those who oppose and dissent, regardless of colour or creed, is important. All Malaysians are needed to stand shoulder to shoulder to meet the challenging time ahead of us,” Patriot and G25 added.