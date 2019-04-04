In Rantau, Najib accuses Pakatan of ‘rebranding’ BN’s ideas

Datuk Seri Najib Razak holds a meet-and-greet session in Bandar Sri Sendayan April 4, 2019, in conjunction with the Rantau by-election. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

RANTAU, April 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of stealing its predecessor’s ideas and rebranding them for themselves.

The Pekan MP told some 300 supporters tonight that many projects and proposals made during the Barisan Nasional (BN) led government were initially shut down then reopened under the current government with a mere name change to claim them as their own.

“This government’s job is to steal our ideas and change their name,” said a visibly riled-up Najib whose court case began on Wednesday.

“Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had the Malaysia Mission Valley initiative and if allowed to go through, would increase land prices two- to threefold in the area,” Najib told the almost 300-strong crowd who attended the meet-and-greet session at Syamiera Cafe in Bandar Sri Sendayan tonight.

“But now the PH government will call it their own and re-label it as Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 just like how BR1M is now ‘Basah’.

“Who gave you RM2,000 a year from BR1M before? BN did. Now even old people can’t get any monetary help,” added the 65-year-old.

Najib claimed the Malaysian Mission Valley plan was to be ready by 2023 and that the design of the train station was even ready.

The project’s initiation was contingent on the government getting a train line through Rantau which would connect Seremban and Port Dickson.

“They said if PH won, everything would be rosy, but now I ask you: Who’s been breaking promises?” asked Najib as the crowd answered “Mahathir” in reference to current prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“That’s why I’m amazed at how I’m more popular now than when I was prime minister. I feel with this kind of fame I’d never have lost the previous election.

“I will take it as an act of God and also because of fake promises by the PH government.”

Najib will continue on the campaign trail in support of BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is up against PH’s Dr S. Streram and independent candidates Malar Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yasin for the Rantau state seat.

Voting is on April 13 with early voting on April 9.