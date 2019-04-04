Azmin to meet Sarawak govt on petroleum tax

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 April — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will meet with the Sarawak state government at the end of the month for a discussion on how the state’s proposed 5 per cent tax on petroleum products can be implemented with affecting the federal government’s revenue.

“As soon as the Sarawak government puts forth the proposal, there was a discussion with the federal government as the proposed tax will have an immediate effect on Petronas’ revenue and its contribution to the federal government,” he said in Parliament today in response to a question from Wong Ling Biu (PH-Sarikei).

Azmin said during preliminary discussions, Sawarak had agreed for this matter to be raised and refined at the level of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 committee level.

On November 2018, Sarawak announced the proposed tax on petroleum products to increase state revenue. — Bernama