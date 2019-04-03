Leave my daughter’s body alone, says Surinder’s mother

Nazirah Bibi stressed her daughter was a Muslim and said outsiders have no right to interfere in Surinder’s funeral rites. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — The mother of Surinder Kaur Bedi has warned outsiders to leave her late daughter’s body alone in the Muslim cemetery where she is buried after her conversion to Islam was questioned.

Nazirah Bibi @ Kuldip Kaur was angered by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia Penang branch’s statement that they wanted Surinder’s body to be exhumed if there was no proof of her conversion to Islam.

“No matter what happens, I will not allow any parties to interfere and try to exhume my daughter’s body,” the 69-year-old said when met at her home today.

She said Surinder had already converted to Islam since last year but did not officially register her conversion.

Nazirah said even if there was no official documentation to proof that her youngest child had converted to Islam, outsiders have no right to interfere in Surinder’s funeral rites.

“I am her mother, I am still alive, I will not allow anyone else to take her body. Our whole family had converted to Islam for many years and our God is Allah so don’t touch her body, let her rest in peace,” she said.

“I can’t let anyone take my daughter’s body out from her grave. It’s wrong to do this. I am her mother, I know she’s a Muslim,” she added.

Nazirah said the whole family, including Surinder, has always practiced the Muslim way of life.

“My daughter had recited the kalimah syahadah twice many times in front of me, my son and other family members,” she added.

She pointed out that Surinder lived with her so she would know what religion her deceased daughter had practised.

Nazirah said her daughter was a filial daughter who had supported her and the family.

“I have poor health so she would often buy medicine for me and she was also close to her late father and third brother,” she said.

She said Surinder had told her before this that she wanted to be buried in accordance with Muslim rites instead of under the Sikhism rites.

“She had told me before that she wanted to be buried next to her late father and brother,” she said.

Nazirah said she had informed the Penang Mufti Department, the Penang Islamic Department and the police of this fact.

Surinder was severely injured after being allegedly assaulted with a helmet by her boyfriend after a heated argument on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old cook was sent to the hospital in a critical condition and died at 5am on Monday.

Her brother, Imran Khan, lodged a police report on Monday morning to claim that Surinder had recited the kalimah syahadah twice before him and his mother, and that she had converted to Islam.

He had also met with the mufti to issue a letter to confirm that she had converted to Islam.

Surinder was buried in accordance with Muslim rites at the Jelutong Muslim Cemetery.

Earlier today, the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia Penang branch advisor Harjinder Singh asked for proof of Surinder’s conversion.

He said if there was no proof, the association would ask for her body to be exhumed and that she be laid to rest in accordance with Sikh funeral rites.

The association will be meeting with the mufti and the Penang Islamic Department to discuss this issue on Friday.