Police: Maids’ and Tan Sri’s statements recorded in alleged abuse case

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The police have recorded the statement of the Tan Sri who is alleged to have abused three Indonesian domestics at a bungalow in Kajang.

Statements from the women, aged 25 to 41 and who are now at a safe house, were also recorded.

“The investigation is continuing and when it is wrapped up we will refer the case to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action,” Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, said in a statement today.

Last Friday, the women claimed they were slapped and boxed by their employers, a Tan Sri and Puan Sri, and somehow managed to escape to save themselves from more mistreatment.

The domestics claimed they were not paid since they started working for the couple and were unable to go back to Indonesia because their passports were withheld. — Bernama