Motorist drives into traffic cop at Dataran Merdeka, now under arrest (VIDEO)

The moment a traffic policeman was hit by a motorist along Jalan Raja Laut heading towards Dataran Merdeka this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A 25-year-old college student has been detained after he rammed his Mercedes-Benz E200 car into a traffic policeman along Jalan Raja Laut heading towards Dataran Merdeka this morning.

The policeman who was directing traffic during the morning rush hour miraculously sustained only minor injuries after being hit in the 8.10am incident.

A video of the incident, recorded by a nearby surveillance camera has been widely shared on social media, including by former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

In the one-minute video the policeman from City traffic unit can be seen assisting motorist at a traffic light intersection during rush hour, when the car driven by the college student coming from Jalan Hishamuddin rammed into him.

The policeman could be seen getting up after being hit and appeared in shock.

The Mercedes driver was seen exiting his car and rushing towards the policeman before other motorists also rushed to help.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya confirmed the incident and said the injured traffic policeman, aged 22, is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“The driver was detained to facilitate investigations,” he told Malay Mail, adding that the Mercedes driver is a college student from Ipoh, Perak.

Zulkefly also said that the road was dry during the incident, forestalling rumours that the vehicle could have skidded on a wet surface.

He said the case is being investigated for reckless driving under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.