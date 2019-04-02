Ministry studying sites for waste to energy plant

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the review is being conducted for the construction of a WTE plant in two years’ time. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is evaluating existing sanitary landfills as suitable sites to develop waste to energy (WTE) plants.

Its Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the review is being conducted for the construction of a WTE plant in two years’ time.

“The usage of dump sites is expensive with land cost as one of the burdening factors while WTE is cleaner, more productive and more economical,” she said at the Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau) who wanted to know the direction of KPKT on the rubbish disposal system in the country.

Zuraida said the transition to WTE would also generate revenue to the country from the production of renewable energy. — Bernama