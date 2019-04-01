Think outside the box to progress, Syed Saddiq tells youths

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman delivers his opening remarks at the 'Rise of the Asian Tiger' convention in Universiti Teknologi Mara, Shah Alam April 1, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — Malaysian youths should be willing to embrace and face new challenges for them to progress, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today during the “Rise of the Asian Tiger” convention.

The youth and sports minister also said a good system of values paired with the initiative to innovate will drive the Malaysian youth forward and spur them to greater heights.

“We cannot be using a conventional system and hope for something extraordinary to happen.

“If we use the same route as the others and are too afraid to try new ways, how do we innovate and move forward?” he asked during his opening speech at UiTM Shah Alam’s Dewan Agong Tuanku Canselor here.

Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Syed Saddiq also expressed his sentiments of hope for the Malaysian youths, saying they would be the generation that realises aspirations of Vision 2020, should they strive hard to achieve their goals despite the challenges ahead of them.

“If the youths of Malaysia are brave to take on the challenge and change their system of values, work ten times harder than the rest, acquire knowledge in the new field of technology, I am confident the Malaysian youth will be the frontline in realising Vision 2020.

“They will not only become leaders of the future but also recognised leaders of today,” he added.

Syed Saddiq used Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an example, saying the hardworking nonagenarian is a firm believer and advocate of empowering the youth.

“There is no point in having a good system and infrastructure but basic values being practised are problematic.

“Every time I speak with Tun Mahathir, he stresses on the importance of the youth having a good set of values, and remaining resilient to be able to weather any form of trials ahead of them,” he added, referring to his party chairman.

The convention was the brainchild of Dr Mahathir, in an attempt to educate the youth and the nation’s future leaders with a good set of values, be proactive, and contribute towards making Malaysia a developed nation.