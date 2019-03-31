New Visit Malaysia 2020 logo ready in May, says tourism minister

Mohamaddin said the logo would be announced as soon as the winners of the Visit Malaysia 2020 logo design competition which began on March 11 are finalised. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The new official logo for Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign will be announced in May, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said the logo would be announced as soon as the winners of the Visit Malaysia 2020 logo design competition which began on March 11 are finalised.

“The first prize winner selected from 586 participants received will be chosen as the new official logo for Visit Malaysia 2020,” he told reporters after opening a U-Pustaka Bookworm Run 2019 at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Mohamaddin said the criteria for the logo is that the design must symbolise the arts and culture of the communities in country as well as the various attractive ecotourism products in Malaysia.

The competition has closed on March 24.

The existing logo launched during the Asean Tourism Forum in Chiang Mai, Thailand early last year has received negative feedback from various parties.

Meanwhile, National Library (PNM) director-general Datuk Nafisah Ahmad said the Bookworm Run is to expose participants to the various services of u-pustaka.

“U-pustaka is a digital library platform (online library) which combine physical and digital collection the run is to fulfil the programme of making Kuala Lumpur as the World Book Capital 2020,” she said.

The programme was organised by PNM with the cooperation of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry as well as Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in conjunction with the eighth u-pustaka saw almost 4,000 participants from various ages and races including foreigners taking part. — Bernama