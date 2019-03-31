Focus is on upgrading facilities at Rantau health clinic, says Dr S. Streram

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Dr S. Streram checks the pulse of a Taman Bunga Raya Kuala Sawah resident while on his walkabout in Rantau March 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 31 — Upgrading the infrastructure and facilities of the Rantau Health Clinic is the focus of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram.

The Rembau PKR branch deputy chief said the service provided by the health clinic was unable to cope and accommodate the growing population in the area as it had outdated facilities and the lack of doctors.

He said he had voiced the matter to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the current state assemblyman for Rantau and the Barisan Nasional before, but no action was taken.

“I have been in the medical profession for 34 years both in the private and government sectors and I know what the people here want in terms of health.

“With the shortage of doctors, specialists, why not we use specialists from hospitals to come to Rantau to ease the problem or perhaps we can rotate the doctors.

“The clinic should also be equipped with a place where we can carry out minor operations and procedures during an emergency... these are issues that we need to look at,” he told reporters during a walkabout at Rumah Rakyat Rantau 2 here, today.

Dr Streram spent over an hour visiting the 50 households and listening to the residents who voiced their views and wanted change.

Earlier, he visited the market in the area which he said required improvements in regard to health and safety.

The by-election in Rantau on April 14, will be a four-cornered fight. The candidates include Dr Streram, Mohamad who is also Umno deputy president and two independent candidates R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court’s dismissal of an appeal filed by Umno deputy president and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court’s decision declaring his unopposed victory in the GE14 as null and void. — Bernama