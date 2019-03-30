Police reports lodged on fake social media posts targeting Guan Eng

Police report has been lodged on a fake social media posts claiming that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has put a halt to bonuses and ‘duit raya’ for civil servants. — Picture courtesy of Lufti Hakim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Two police reports have been lodged on fake pictures posted on social media that were maliciously aimed at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, said the minister’s press secretary, Lufti Hakim.

He said the reports filed last Thursday concerned claims about Lim’s announcements on the status of medical graduates from Egyptian universities, and the payment of bonuses and ‘duit raya’ for civil servants.

“It has to be emphasised that both are fake and the Finance Minister had never issued such statements as claimed. They are fake, unfounded and are intolerable as they try to incite racial sentiment and distrust in the government,” Lufti said in a statement.

He pointed out that spreading the fake posts on social media was an offence under the Penal Code as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998;.

“We hope the police will find the source of those pictures and the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the slanderous false claims, so that action can be taken as soon as possible,” he said.