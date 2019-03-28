Pos Malaysia appoints Yasmin Mahmood as chairman

Datuk Yasmin Mahmood has been appointed as Pos Malaysia Bhd’s independent non-executive chairman effective April 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, the former chief executive officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), has been appointed as Pos Malaysia Bhd’s independent non-executive chairman effective April 1.

Yasmin replaces Datuk Mohammad Zainal Shaari, who is resigning to focus on the on-going rationalisation within the DRB-HICOM Group. Mohammad Zainal became chairman of DRB-HICOM, the parent company of Pos Malaysia, on April 13 last year.

In a media statement today, Pos Malaysia said Yasmin, who left MDEC in mid-January 2019, is a much sought-after global thought leader in digital economy transformation, consultancy and implementation and under her watch, MDEC soared to unprecedented heights and made the digital economy an engine growth for Malaysia.

Last year, she was recognised as one of the world’s 100 most influential people in digital government by Apolitical, an independent UK-based global network for government which focuses on helping public servants find solutions to issues.

Currently, Yasmin is FutureReady Consulting Sdn Bhd’s managing director.

Meanwhile, Pos Malaysia also announced the resignation of Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as an independent non-executive director with effect from April 1.

The postal service provider said Zamzamzairani is stepping down due to his high level of commitment as board member of other companies. — Bernama