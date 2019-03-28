Bukit Aman cop charged with soliciting RM1.5m in gratification to dump drug case

ASP Gan Chee Liang was charged with soliciting the gratification for himself from one Victor Goh, as an inducement to dispose of a case where Goh was allegedly investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, March 28 — A police officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with soliciting RM1.5 million in gratification to dispose of a drug trafficking case two years ago.

ASP Gan Chee Liang, 36, from Bukit Aman police headquarters, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Rozilah Salleh.

Gan, as a public servant, was charged with soliciting the gratification for himself from one Victor Goh, 38, as an inducement to dispose of a case where Goh was allegedly investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The offence was allegedly committed at 11 am at the Shah Alam police central lockup on March 10, 2017.

The charge, under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Wan Ahmad Nidzam Wan Omar proposed bail at RM100,000 with two sureties.

Gan’s lawyer, Chong Kak Sen, requested for the bail to be reduced to RM10,000 as his client had been imposed bail of RM80,000 for eight charges in a similar case at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday.

Rozilah then set bail at RM20,000 with two sureties and fixed April 29 for mention. — Bernama