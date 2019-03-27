Wisma Putra: Malaysia urges Israel to respect international law

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya July 2, 2018. The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia was gravely concerned over the escalation of violence in Gaza due to the disproportionate use of force in retaliation by Israel. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia urged Israel to respect international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions in order to preserve peace, security and stability in the region.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement tonight said Malaysia was gravely concerned over the escalation of violence in Gaza due to the disproportionate use of force in retaliation by Israel.

“Over the past few days, both sides had been engaged in rounds of rocket launches. Hundreds of missiles have also been fired from Israeli warplanes and their military assets are amassing at the Gaza border causing fear and panic among innocent Palestinian civilians.

“The current developments in Gaza continue to reflect a situation that is deeply alarming. History has shown that such irresponsible acts have the potential to escalate and endanger innocent lives of defenceless Palestinian civilians,” the statement said.

It also added that any further provocation and threats will also hamper efforts for peace.

“Therefore, it is imperative that all parties immediately step back and adhere to the ceasefire already declared to avoid exacerbating the situation,” it added.

The Israeli armed forces began launching attacks on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip last Monday after claiming that Hamas fighters had attacked and injured seven Israeli nationals in Tel Aviv several hours earlier. — Bernama