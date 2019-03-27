Three men arrested in Johor police drug raid, 190kg of syabu seized

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police have crippled another international drug syndicate following the seizure of more than 190kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine) in two separate raids. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Johor police have crippled another international drug syndicate following the seizure of more than 190kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine) worth RM9.5 million in two separate raids in Iskandar Puteri here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the raids were conducted by the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) where three local men, aged between 35 and 48 years, were arrested.

He said investigators found the drugs hidden inside Chinese tea packets that were found in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“This latest case was based on information and follow-up to the operations on March 19 where police seized a massive 2.06 tonnes of synthetic drugs worth RM103.2 million in Ulu Tiram.

“Investigators believe that the male suspects were connected to the main syndicate as their modus operandi was similar,” Mohd Khalil told a press conference today.

Mohd Khalil said police viewed the recent upsurge in drug seizure cases in Johor as serious, but under control.

He said police intelligence on the syndicates have been assisting to contain the situation.

“Based on our investigations, the syndicates are using the state as a transit point for the drugs before it is distributed to nearby countries,” said Mohd Khalil.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all three suspects have been remanded until March 31.

On March 19, police crippled an international drug syndicate in Johor and seized a record two tonnes of syabu that were packed inside Chinese tea packets.

The seizure was worth RM103.2 million and was the biggest drug haul in Malaysia so far.

The syndicate has been found to have distribution networks links in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, and Japan.