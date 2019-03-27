Suhakam claims authorities destroyed Wang Kelian camp

File photo showing a policeman watching over abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysian authorities destroyed the Wang Kelian human trafficking camp site just a day after it was discovered, the National Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) alleged today.

Suhakam’s report, titled Sold Like a Fish, documented details of what it described as a blatant obstruction of justice, in which the authorities delayed revealing the discovery of the mass graves for up to four months.

Suhakam said its probe found that the police sent its forensic team to exhume the bodies only in May 2015, despite having found the camp site and mass graves in February, potentially diminishing evidence that could have aided the police investigation.

“The four-month delay in exhuming the bodies delayed post-mortem examinations and, in turn, hampered forensic specialists from identifying the cause of death of exhumed remains,” the commission said in a statement that accompanied the report.

