Selangor Armada questions Nurul Izzah’s motive for labelling Dr M ‘dictator’

ARMADA posters are seen in this file picture taken on December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 27 — Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Armada youth wing today took a swipe at Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar after she labelled the party chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a ‘dictator.’

Its leader, Adhif Syan Abdullah, asked in a statement if Nurul Izzah’s remark was intended to force Dr Mahathir to quit and hand over the prime minister’s post to her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR president.

“If this is the real reason behind it, then we advise Nurul that this is not the right move as it can lead to division. YB Nurul should instead place the interest of the people first and not pursue her personal agenda. It is better to help the prime minister and the cabinet to restore the country,” the Dengkil assemblyman said.

“We are disappointed. Her criticism on Prime Minister is baseless and can be misinterpreted among the Pakatan Harapan component members as well as the public,” he added.

Nurul Izzah had labelled Dr Mahathir a ‘dictator’ during a recent interview with Singapore daily The Strait Times, openly admitting the challenges she faced while working with the current prime minister.

Adhif also said that Nurul has no reason to worry about her father taking over from Dr Mahathir as Pakatan Harapan had already come to an understanding on the matter.

“Why the rush? This could spoil the relationship between Anwar and Dr Mahathir and also the understanding in place,” he said.

The Dengkil assemblyman also slammed Nurul for resigning from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Technical and Vocational Education Training special task force.

“What worries us more is her good relationship with the Rembau assemblyman (Khairy Jamaluddin) lately. Is there a scheme? Does Nurul feel more comfortable working with the kleptocrates and their clans?” he asked.