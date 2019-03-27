Pro-PKR NGO accuses Perak PPBM and Amanah of being greedy

Pro 98 Reformis chairman Ahmad Shahrani Abdul Khalid said during the 14th general election, it was PKR which graciously allowed its party symbol to be used. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KAMPAR, March 27 — A pro-PKR non-governmental organisation (NGO) has hit out at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara in Perak for grabbing positions in the state administration.

Pro 98 Reformis chairman Ahmad Shahrani Abdul Khalid, who is a PKR member, said during the 14th general election, it was PKR which graciously allowed its party symbol to be used.

“They are new parties to the coalition but of late, we are seeing they are very greedy and shamelessly grabbing positions,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today, Ahmad said after PH formed the government, PKR was pushed aside.

“We were not invited for meetings, our views are not sought. If our views were not sought, how can we relay the rakyat’s problems?” he asked, reminding state PPBM chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to powershare.

Saying the grassroots are disappointed with Ahmad Faizal’s leadership, Ahmad said the PH state council seldom has meetings.

Pro 98 Reformis deputy chairman Ridzuan Mohd Sariff, who was also present, said the unhappiness towards Ahmad Faizal’s leadership was not only confined to the grassroots.

“Even Ahmad Faizal’s deputy Tambun division head also openly criticised him. The rakyat had poured out their woes to us and we are merely highlighting it to the media,” he said.

Claiming they are not attacking PPBM and Amanah, Ridzuan said what they are doing was to ensure the coalition survived beyond the 15th general election.

He called on PPBM and Amanah to remember where they came from.

“The rakyat will choose again in four years’ time. So do not be arrogant and proud,” he said.

Pro 98 Reformis adviser Zulkifly Ibrahim said the NGO loved PH hence the advice to its state leadership.

“We want to make sure PH becomes an alternative government to Umno. That is why we are caring enough to advise leaders who are not right and trustworthy,” he said, adding that PH leaders should be opened with the criticism.

“PH is different from Umno. In Umno if one dares to criticise its leaders, they will be dropped. PH from the beginning have agreed to advise leaders who strayed and failed to follow principles of the coalition,” he said, adding that although the government was only 10 months old, there have been whispers of unhappiness among the rakyat.