Mujahid: Latest Israeli attack to be discussed at Cabinet meeting tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The issue on the latest attack by the Israeli regime on Palestinians residing in Gaza will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa today.

He said any follow-up action to be taken by the government including presenting a motion in Parliament regarding the matter would also be decided at the meeting.

“Yesterday I had also met with representatives from Palestine and discussed the issue and asked whether we would bring a motion to the Parliament to criticise Israel as we did in 2011,” he told reporters here after officiating the Rahmah Model Mosque, here.

He had met with the Palestinian representatives in Kuala Lumpur after participating in the Asean NGO Conference plus Defending Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque there.

He said Malaysia’s stand regarding the Israeli occupation and colonisation of Gaza was very clear all this time and the latest urged the Jew nation to respect the decision of the United Nations that Gaza belonged to the Palestinians.

Mujahid said the government together with several non-governmental organisations would hold a Ýasin’ recital and special prayers (solat hajat) session throughout the country on April 4 in the programme Ýasin for Aqsa aimed at championing the welfare of the Palestinians.

The Israeli armed forces began launching attacks on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip last Monday after claiming that Hamas fighters had attacked and injured seven Israeli nationals in Tel Aviv several hours earlier.

Meanwhile, in another development in Parit Buntar, Mujahid said efforts to curb the radical ideologies needed the cooperation and role of everyone from every religion in the country.

“It is not only the Muslims who have to fight the radicals but every religion. There should not be any bias or double standard but the role of every religion must be considered,” he said here today.

In addition, he said the government would revive the Committee to Promote Inter-Faith Understanding and Harmony to curb radical ideology which could jeopardise national security. — Bernama