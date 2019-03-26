MB: Selangor dams at almost full capacity despite current dry spell

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Despite the current hot and dry weather, water levels at seven major dams in Selangor have remained satisfactory with 95 to 100 per cent capacity, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said generally all dams in the state could cater to the needs of the water treatment plants (LPA) with demand of 4,800 million litres of water per day throughout the March-April dry spell.

“We monitor the water supply levels constantly and will implement off-river storage (ORS) and water pumping operation to help maintain water capacity should there be a need,” he said in his speech at the monthly assembly for Selangor government departments at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah building here yesterday.

He said as there was sufficient water supply to the LPA no cloud seedings have been implemented in the state so far. — Bernama