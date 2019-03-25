Dr M laments lack of ‘integrity’ in Muslims who succumb to corruption

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes part in a question and answer session during a Cuepacs premier assembly in Serdang March 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed regret that Muslims are involved in corruption when Islam prohibits the activity.

The Prime Minister said “we often emphasise the demands of the religion to engage in mandatory practices and refrain from prohibited activities.

“Unfortunately, we are unaware of, or choose not to take seriously how sinful we are who are involved in corruption and abuse of power for self-interest.

“So much so that integrity, for us, is not a demand of Islam and we are not embarrassed when committing it (corruption) and, even if we do, it is not seen as something despicable,” he said when addressing Kedah civil servants at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

The Prime Minister also reminded civil servants to discard the materialistic mentality, the easy way out and the desire to get rich quickly, saying these can lead to corruption, malpractices and abuse of power. — Bernama