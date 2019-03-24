Van driver killed, nine USM students injured in crash near Gerik

Fire and Rescue Department personnel are seen at the scene of the accident in this picture taken from social media. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

GERIK, March 24 — A van driver was killed and nine students from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Health Campus Kubang Kerian, Kelantan were injured when their van was involved in an accident at Km26, Jalan Raya Timur Barat Gerik-Kupang, here last evening.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the victim, Ramli Mat Daud, 53, died on the spot while seven students sustained light injuries and two students suffered a broken right thigh and back injuriy.

He said in the 5pm incident, they had all boarded the Nissan Urban van from Kupang to Gerik on their way back to Kelantan.

“On arriving at the scene, the Ramli is believed to have lost control of the van which skidded to the right, overturned and plunged into a drain.

He said all those injured were sent to the Gerik hospital for treatment. — Bernama