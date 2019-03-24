Man arrested, drugs worth RM26.4m seized in Kota Baru

Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the 59-year-old man was arrested by the Intelligence and Special Investigation Division, Special Operations Force and several special teams from Bukit Aman. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Police detained a man who is suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate in Jalan Dusun Raja, Kota Baru, Kelantan, last Thursday.

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Safety Department director-general Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the 59-year-old man was arrested by the Intelligence and Special Investigation Division, Special Operations Force and several special teams from Bukit Aman.

“Also seized were drugs believed to be methamphetamines weighing 400kg and packed in 400 packets with the inscription ‘Guan Yin Wang’ and estimated at RM26.4 million.

“The amount of drugs seized was enough for the consumption of 800,000 drug addicts and was to be marketed to neighbouring countries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the police also seized a van used by the syndicate to carry out smuggling activities, RM273 in cash, two cell phones, a set of keys and a remote control.

He said the same syndicate was also suspected of being involved in cigarette and rice smuggling activities.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days from yesterday to assist in further investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) which carries the mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the rotan. — Bernama