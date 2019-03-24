Johor police: Major drug syndicate busted, firearm and drugs worth RM2.42m seized

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd holds up the seized .38 revolver at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru March 24, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 24 — State police have crippled a major drug syndicate following the arrest of 12 people and seizure of firearms and various drugs worth RM2.42 million following several raids on Wednesday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said a police team had first arrested two male suspects, a local and an Indonesian, in a BMW car in Larkin at 8.30am after they were spotted behaving suspiciously.

He said during the inspection police found and seized a Glock automatic pistol, 26 9mm bullets, two pistol magazines and RM18,700 cash in the car.

“The two men were arrested on the spot and urine test showed that both suspects were found to be a positive for methamphetamine abuse.

“Following that, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) conducted a series of raids and arrests at several locations in Iskandar Malaysia and detained 10 people on the same day,” said Mohd Khalil during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Khalil said police seized a variety of drugs consisting of 46kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine), dried leaves believed to be marijuana, contraband cigarettes, and various psychotropic pills during the raids.

“In addition to that, investigators also seized a .38 revolver with 123 .38 rounds and also 35 9mm bullets.

“Police also seized various vehicles such as a Toyota Vios, Nissan Sentra, Perodua Myvi and two motorcycles during the raids,” said Mohd Khalil.

He said the total value of the items seized were RM110,000 and the total value of drugs had a street value of RM2.42 million which can be used by 42,162 addicts.

Police have classified the case under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (heavier penalties) 1971, Section 8 (A) of the Weapons Act 1960, Section 39B, Section 39A (1), Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act.