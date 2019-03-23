Many areas for Malaysia-Pakistan to explore, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan stand during the national anthem at a ceremony in Islamabad March 22, 2019. — Handout by Press Information Department Handout via Reuters

ISLAMABAD, March 23 — There are many areas of cooperation that Pakistan and Malaysia can explore, which will be able to bring about benefits to both countries, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There are many fields... but (before this), we did not know of their capabilities and they did not know of our capabilities. Only when we are here, can we see their strengths.

“If they can make military vehicles, I think (doing) the others will not be hard for them. If they can accept the proposal to make our cars with us, I think it’s good. Their population is 210 million, we are 32 million. If we (with a population of 32 million) can make (our own) cars, they can do a lot more.

“In the field of engineering, research, trade, agriculture... ( there are) many things where we can work with them. We can buy from them and sell to them,” he told the Malaysian media at the Pakistan Air Force Base, Nur Khan Rawalpindi, near here, on Saturday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister who is on a three-day working visit to Pakistan since Thursday, became the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day celebration held at the Shakar Parian parade area here. — Bernama