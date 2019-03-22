Teacher charged with rape of student in Perak

A teacher of a secondary school in Hillir Perak here was charged in the Sessions Court today on four counts of raping a Form Two student last year. — Reuters pic

TELUK INTAN, March 22 — A teacher of a secondary school in Hillir Perak here was charged in the Sessions Court today on four counts of raping a Form Two student last year.

Ahmad Murad Zainal, 30, from Sungai Sumun, Bagan Datuk, pleaded not guilty on all counts after the charges were read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

Ahmad Murad was charged with raping the 14-year-old girl at a house in Hutan Melintang near here between Oct and Nov 2018.

He was unrepresented and was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and caning, if found guilty.

Norita fixed April 22 for mention.

She disallowed bail on the request of Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Azimah Che Ismail. — Bernama