Malaysia, Laos sign MoU on defence cooperation

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Laos Minister of National Defence Gen Chansamone Chanyalath signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia and Laos today signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Laos Minister of National Defence Gen Chansamone Chanyalath, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday, signed the MoU at Wisma Perwira here.

In a joint press release, the two ministers expressed optimism that the MoU will increase interaction and initiate deeper bilateral defence cooperation that will serve the common interests of the two countries.

They said the defence cooperation between the two countries is gradually but assuredly progressing, underpinned by the two nations’ close working relationship as members of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM).

They also said that their excellent interaction at the ADMM level has ensured a solid platform for the two countries to contribute towards the continued peace, stability and security in the Southeast Asian region.

Chansamone is on his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office in April 2016.

He visited the National Defence University of Malaysia and BHIC Aeroservices Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad. — Bernama