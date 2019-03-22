Dr M, Imran Khan witness groundbreaking ceremony for Proton plant

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives a bouquet of flowers from a boy as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on at Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi March 21, 2019. — AFP pic

ISLAMABAD, March 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan today witnessed the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the Malaysian national carmaker Proton’s manufacturing assembly plant in the country.

The assembly plant will be built near Karachi, Sindh province and it will be the first Proton’s plant in the South Asian region.

Both prime ministers also witnessed the signing of agreements/memorandums of understanding between Malaysian and Pakistani companies.

They involved Edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt. Limited with Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited & Deodar Pvt. Ltd; Edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt. Limited with Telenor Pakistan Limited; and Edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt. Limited with CMPAK Limited (Zong).

Earlier, Dr Mahathir and Imran attended a round table meeting with captains of Industry from Malaysia and Pakistan.

Dr Mahathir is on a three-day working visit to Pakistan since Thursday. — Bernama