Cops seize record-busting 2.06 tonnes of syabu worth RM103.2m in Johor

Federal police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh (4th left) said the operation was made possible with the cooperation of three agencies. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 22 — The police have busted an international drug ring here with the seizure of 2.06 tonnes of syabu (crystal methamphetamine) worth RM103.2 million.

Federal police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh said this was the biggest seizure for the authorities and the drugs could provide an estimated 10.3 million ‘fixes’ to addicts.

He said the operation was made possible with the cooperation of three agencies, namely the police, the Customs Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“We arrested six local men, aged between 35 and 45, in three separate raids on March 19 between 7.30am and 10am at three separate locations in Taman Desa Cemerlang and Taman Pelangi Indah in Ulu Tiram.

"Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate brings in the drugs via sea routes and makes the country a transit point before they are distributed to the local and foreign markets.

“The syndicate is believed to have been operating here for some time, and its distribution networks include Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and also Japan,” Mohamad said during a press conference at the Seri Alam district police headquarters here today.

Mohamad pointed out that the seized drugs were brought in using 2,000 Chinese tea packets hidden in a container.

In addition to that, he said the authorities also seized seven vehicles, RM6,270 in cash, three watches and gold jewellery worth around RM489,000.

The suspects have been remanded until March 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.