Perak cops arrest man accused of sexually assaulting teen sister

IPOH, March 22 — A 26-year-old lorry attendant has been arrested after his 17-year-old sister filed a complaint accusing him of molest, rape and sodomy dating back five years.

Tapah district police chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the police are applying for a remand order against the brother at the Magistrate’s Court today.

The senior policeman said the girl who lives with her brother in Kampung Rahmat filed a report yesterday with the help of her aunt who lives in Slim River, after the man got “too demanding” and stopped her from attending school.

“They are orphans and the victim is the youngest of four siblings,” Wan Azharuddin said in a statement.

The policeman said the girl related that the sexual assault started when she was 12. At first, she was molested.

“It then escalated to rape and sodomising in 2017,” Wan Azharuddin said.

The latest incident took place on March 15.

Wan Azharuddin said the girl said she kept quiet for the five years as the suspect had threatened to stop giving her food and pocket money if she complained.

The girl is currently warded at the Teluk Intan Hospital.