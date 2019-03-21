Health Ministry: Stay indoors, minimise outdoor activities during hot spell

The public are advised to use a face mask and umbrella and wear a hat if they head outside. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Health Ministry advised members of the public especially those living in areas recording unhealthy air quality to reduce physical activities that can increase the breathing rate and body metabolism.

In addition, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah wanted the public to reduce outdoor activities and use face mask, umbrellas and hats if they were outside the building.

“Shut the windows to reduce haze entering the house or building and avoid activities that could increase air pollution in the house or building by not smoking and frequently cleaning the interior environment,” he said in a statement tonight.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised members of the public to seek immediate treatment if they were not well.

“For those who can afford, install high performance air-conditioners at home to prevent tiny particles and air pollution from entering the house,” he added.

Monitoring by the Malaysian Meteorological Department today revealed that 11 areas in six states were reported to be at the alert level or Stage One with the weather reaching between 35 and 37°C.

The areas are Chuping in Perlis; Pendang, Sik, Kota Setar (Kedah); Hulu Perak and Kinta (Perak); Jerantut (Pahang); Jeli, Gua Musang and Kuala Krai (Kelantan); and Tangkak in Johor. — Bernama