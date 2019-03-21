Health Ministry earmarks RM1.19b for Negri Sembilan hospitals, clinics

Dr Lee said of the amount, RM660 million was for the expansion projects while the remaining RM530 million for new projects. — Picture by Farhan Najib

REMBAU, March 21 — Negri Sembilan through its Health Department (JKNNS) has been allocated a total of RM1.19 billion under the 3rd Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) for construction and expansion projects of hospital and clinic infrastructure in the state.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said of the amount, RM660 million was for the expansion projects while the remaining RM530 million for new projects.

He added that among the projects under construction were the Rembau Hospital which is now 99 per cent completed; Type 3 Health Clinic, Nilai (94 per cent); Type 5 Health Clinic in Lenggeng (31 per cent), Type 3 Health Clinic in Palong 7 and 8, Jempol (9 per cent); and Type 4 Health Clinic with counters at Rompin, Jempol, in the tendering process.

“Two more projects to be implemented are the construction of the specialist block of the Port Dickson Hospital and the construction of an additional block of Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital, Kuala Pilah,” he told reporters after officiating the Rembau District Health Office building.

Also present were State Health, Environment, Communication and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan and State Health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali.

Dr Lee said if there is no delay by the contractor, the Rembau Hospital was expected to commence its operations this year.

He added JKNNS has also proposed to the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the construction of a Type 2 Health Clinic in Bandar Baru Sendayan on a 2.02-hectare site to replace the Sendayan Health Clinic which is no longer able to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

The Sendayan Health Clinic was built in 1974 on a 0.81-hectares site.

In a different development, Dr Lee said a total of 410 smokers had received quit smoking clinical service (mQuit) provided by the MoH the past three months of this year.

“This is a good trend and we hope more smokers will try to stop smoking,” he said.

He said for the past five years, a total of 12,400 smokers had quit smoking through the service provided by the MoH.

The service is available at 731 health clinics and 46 public hospitals nationwide. — Bernama